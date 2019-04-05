Guyana News

Accused in choke and rob attack on traffic cop remanded to jail

By Staff Writer
Yullacie price

Two men were remanded to prison yesterday after being jointly charged with robbing a traffic rank of his cellphone and cash.

Yullacie Price, 24, and Shaheed Hollingsworth, 19, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

They both denied the charge, which alleged that on March 31st, at Longden Street, Georgetown, they robbed Orlando Persaud of a cellphone, valued $50,000, and $3,000 in cash, and that before, during or after the robbery they used personal violence on Persaud…..

