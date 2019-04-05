ANUG welcomes resignations of gov’t dual citizen MPs

Political party A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has welcomed the government’s announcement that its Members of Parliament (MPs) who hold dual nationality have resigned their positions and will not be returning to the National Assembly.

“ANUG welcomes their resignations as a refreshing step in the right direction at a time when political forces have been only too willing to cherry pick the laws and the legal decisions they would choose to abide by,” ANUG said on Wednesday in a brief statement.

The statement came in wake of government’s announcement that President David Granger had accepted the resignations of Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin and Minister of Public Service Dr Rupert Roopnaraine…..