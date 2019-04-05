Early Childhood Development Centre launched atIthaca Village

An Early Childhood Development Centre was yesterday commissioned at Ithaca Village, on the West Bank of Berbice, an initiative that Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, believes will lead to fewer students being placed in Special Education programmes during their primary years.

Henry, during the commissioning exercise, said that the education ministry recognises that optimising early childhood education is the best investment a society can make to ensure children’s future success. Furthermore, she stated that meeting a child’s needs early on will help them to better learn and retain the foundational skills and knowledge needed to help them succeed in the future.

“The Education Minister further stated that we must remember that a child’s brain develops rapidly during the first five years of life, especially in the first three years. She added that during these years, it is the time of rapid cognitive, linguistic, social, emotional and motor development,” the Department of Public Information reported…..