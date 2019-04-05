Fugitive murder accused loses new High Court bid to block extradition

Fugitive Troy Thomas has lost yet another bid in a series of recent challenges mounted to fight his extradition to the United States (US), where he is wanted for a murder committed almost eight years ago.

Throwing out his challenge yesterday morning, Justice Navindra Singh found that there was sufficient evidence to have warranted Thomas’ committal for extradition. In the circumstances, the judge imposed court costs against Thomas in the sum of $450,000, which he has to pay to respondents, who are the Commissioner of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General.

During the hearing yesterday dismissing Thomas’ challenge, however, Justice Singh ruled that Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus was within her jurisdiction to conduct committal proceedings and to have issued a warrant of committal for extradition against Thomas…..