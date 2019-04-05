Guyana Chronicle says mix-up to blame for erroneous naturalisation ads

The Guyana Chronicle yesterday explained that a layout glitch was responsible for the errors in naturalisation notices that were highlighted by opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo as evidence of corruption and it said that corrective action was immediately taken.

“A mix-up in the computer system at the Advertising Department of the Guyana Chronicle was responsible for the incorrect names and photographs of persons seeking naturalisation status here being published recently,” a post appearing on the newspaper’s Facebook page said, while insisting that the errors were “genuine mistakes.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Jagdeo accused the Department of Citizenship of “corruption” following the publication of the notices in which the same photograph of two applicants appeared on two different occasions but with different names and addresses. ….