Guyana Goldfields expects underground mine to be more profitable

As Guyana Goldfields Inc. awaits approval from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to proceed with exploration works for underground mining at Aurora in Region Seven, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Scott Caldwell yesterday said the data gathered so far indicate that the venture stands to be more profitable for the company.

This pronouncement was made yesterday after government officials, including GGMC Commissioner Newell Dennison, Guyana Gold Board (GGB) General Manager Eondrene Thompson and the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GY-EITI) Deputy Director Diane Barker, visited the company’s operations yesterday.

The delegation, which also comprised Police Divisional Commander Kevin Adonis and Officer-in-Charge of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Guy Nurse and members of the media, visited an open pit – Rory’s Knoll – and other operations including the pit – Mad Kiss – where the first portal to the underground mine is to be constructed…..