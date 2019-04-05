Guyana News

GuySuCo calls on authorities to clear squatters from Non-Pareil reserve

—to facilitate drainage system maintenance

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) is calling on the relevant authorities to clear the Non-Pareil, East Coast Demerara reserve of squatters before the rainy season begins, in order to prevent severe flooding to surrounding villages and agricultural lands.

A release from the Corporation noted that squatters have situated their buildings and pickets/rails on the eastern embankment of the outfall channel, which is required for machine access and placement of sludge from the drainage canal; a situation that is especially evident between the East Coast public road and the Strathspey sea sluice…..

