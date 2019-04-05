Ministry re-commissions Ophthalmology Hospital, NA Dental Department

A delegation from the Ministry of Public Health, over the last two days, commissioned and re-commissioned laboratories and health centres across Region Six.

Those re-commissioned institutions and departments include the National Ophthalmology Hospital at Port Mourant, a laboratory at the Skeldon Hospital, and the New Amsterdam Hospital Dental Department, its on-call quarters and its kitchen.

Newly commissioned works include the brand new health centres at Plegt Anker Village and Number 76 Village, Corentyne; and the upgraded laboratory, kitchen, pharmacy department, waiting area and shed, male and female wards, parking area and new X-ray department at the Port Mourant Hospital…..