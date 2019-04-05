Prosecution closes case against three accused in Bourda vendor’s murder

The prosecution yesterday closed its case against the three men charged with the murder of Bourda Market vendor Troy Ramalho.

Those charged for the crime are Roy Sanford, of ‘A’ Field, Sophia; Akeem Morris, of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, and George Paton, of Eccles Park, East Bank Demerara.

The charge against the trio alleges that on August 15th, 2018, at Robb Street, Bourda, in the course or furtherance of a robbery, they murdered Ramalho…..