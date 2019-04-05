Second manganese miner dies

One of the quarantined Guyana Manganese Inc (GMI) miners, who was diagnosed with leptospirosis, succumbed yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being critically ill for days.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle told Stabroek News that the miner, who is a Chinese national, died yesterday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). The other miner diagnosed with leptospirosis remains hospitalised and his condition is said to be critical. He is being monitored and evaluated by an internal medicine specialist at the GPH.

The death brings the death toll to two since two sets of GMI workers were hospitalised after falling ill…..