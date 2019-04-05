Widow held at airport in probe over Ramzan Ali’s murder

Days after police issued a wanted bulletin for Milaimi Alli for questioning in relation to the murder of her husband, Ramzan Alli, a fuel dealer in 2009, she was arrested at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

Police sources close to the investigations last night confirmed to Stabroek News that the arrest was made during the course of yesterday.

Stabroek News gathered that the woman was placed into the custody of crime sleuths from the major crimes unit. She was arrested on her return to the country…..