26-year sentence for rapist who lured girl, 7, with sweets, money

Clinton Anthony Doris, who was last month found guilty by a jury of using sweets and money to lure a seven-year-old girl to his home and then raping her, was yesterday sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Describing his actions as abhorrent, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, who imposed the sentence, pointed out to the 37-year-old father of two that he had taken advantage of the trust which he knew the child and her parents reposed in him.

And as if the sexual assault was not already enough, the judge recalled from evidence presented during the trial the lengths Doris had gone to in order to conceal his crime by hiding out at a friend’s house and even denying his alias “Masquerade Man,” by which he is popularly known in his community.

Recognising these as aggravating factors while noting that she found nothing in mitigation, Justice Barlow said that the sentence was fitting as Doris, who had acknowledged being fond of children, needed to be kept away from them…..