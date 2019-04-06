Audit of SOCU still ongoing

The audit of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) that was initiated after reports of grave mismanagement is still continuing more than a month after it commenced.

Stabroek News understands that members of the Guyana Police Force’s Audit Department are still looking at documents that were submitted as part of the investigation. These documents include receipts of purchases made for the unit.

SOCU’s head, Assistant Commissioner Sydney James, was questioned and this newspaper was told on Thursday that statements were being taken from staff members…..