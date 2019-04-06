‘Certainly a conflict of interest’

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) Lelon Saul yesterday suggested that the issuance of contracts to Godfrey Yearwood, the husband of Housing Minister Valerie Adams-Yearwood, should be reviewed since a conflict of interest exists.

Minister Adams-Yearwood, who has responsibility for housing and direct supervision of the CH&PA, has declined to respond to questions about a conflict of interest, claiming that she “has nothing to do with contracts.”

When reporters attempted to speak with the minister on the issue yesterday, she directed all questions to Saul, who acknowledged the existence of both the contract and a conflict of interest.

“I really wouldn’t want to respond to that question but nevertheless, if the contractor in question is the spouse of the Minister, certainly it will be a conflict of interest,” Saul told reporters at Guyhoc Park yesterday…..