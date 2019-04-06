City awards contracts for restoration  of community grounds, bridges

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Thursday awarded $24 million in contracts for the restoration of three community grounds and two bridges in the city.

Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore announced at a press conferences that the West Ruimveldt Community Ground, the East Ruimveldt Community Ground, the Agricola Community Ground and two bridges along Laing Avenue are to be rehabilitated.

Stabroek News understands that the projects will be financed through the $24 million subvention provided in 2018 but it was the Finance Committee of the council which awarded the contracts at its budget meeting of February 7th, 2019…..