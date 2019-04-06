Duo held over shooting of city businessman during robbery released

The two men who were detained by the police for questioning in relation to the robbery of businessman Selson Prescott, who was shot and robbed of millions while on his way to a city bank on Monday on Regent Street in Georgetown, have been released from custody.

According to Commander of ‘A’ Marlon Chapman, the men were released upon the expiry of the 72-hours detention period in which they could be held without charge.

He said further investigations will be conducted in the matter.

Chapman had previously told this newspaper that the men were taken into custody on Monday afternoon, shortly after the attack…..