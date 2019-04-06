Manganese miner who succumbed at Matthews Ridge hospital died from pneumonia

An autopsy has revealed that the first miner who died after falling ill while working at Guyana Manganese Inc’s (GMI) Matthews Ridge, Region One (Barima/Waini) location, succumbed to pneumonia.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis yesterday told Stabroek News that the autopsy was done during the course of the week at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh performed the autopsy.

Stabroek News was also told by health officials that an autopsy was yesterday performed on the second manganese miner who died in Georgetown. However, the result from that examination was not made available.

Last Saturday, seven miners were air-dashed to the GPH after experiencing similar flu-like symptoms, which led to the death of their colleague, a Chinese national, at the Pakera Hospital in Matthews Ridge. ….