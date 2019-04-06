Guyana News

Mother of nine gets keys to new house

By Staff Writer
Ayasia LaFleur and four of her children standing on the veranda of their new home after the handing over ceremony at the New Prospect Housing Scheme yesterday. (Department of Public Information photo)

Ayasia May LaFleur, a mother of nine who won a recent Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) housing lottery, received the keys to her new home during an official handing over ceremony yesterday.

The house, which is valued $4 million, is located at the New Prospect Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara, where Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, presented LaFleur with the keys.

LaFleur thanked God and the Ministry of Communities along with everybody who assisted her throughout the journey…..

