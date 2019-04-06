Mother of nine gets keys to new house

Ayasia May LaFleur, a mother of nine who won a recent Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) housing lottery, received the keys to her new home during an official handing over ceremony yesterday.

The house, which is valued $4 million, is located at the New Prospect Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara, where Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, presented LaFleur with the keys.

LaFleur thanked God and the Ministry of Communities along with everybody who assisted her throughout the journey…..