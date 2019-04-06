Nascimento says lease of Ogle lands to Exxon won’t affect aircraft operators’ expansion

The 15 acres of land at Ogle, on the East Coast of Demerara, where the corporate head office of ExxonMobil Guyana is to be constructed, are non-airside and would not affect applications by aircraft operators for hangars or other space, according to Ogle Airport Inc. (OAI) spokesman Kit Nascimento.

“Exxon is leasing non-airside land. Aircraft operators are interested in leasing airside land. Airside land is land which is secured for aircraft operations. It is operational. Non-airside land is in support of it,” Nascimento told Stabroek News in an interview. “It is quite wrong and unfair to suggest that operators are being denied land in favour of Exxon. They are not… In fact, there is about 150 acres of out of the overall 400 odd acres which can be developed. Sixty of those acres are airside land. There is a very specific process. There is a land use committee and a specific process for obtaining lands; both airside and non-airside,” he added.

Two weeks ago, this newspaper reported ExxonMobil Guyana’s Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs, Deedra Moe as saying that it was advancing its plans to construct an office building near the Ogle airport for long-term use…..