Stanleytown man remanded on ganja trafficking charge after almost 60-lb bust

By Staff Writer
Dean Grenville

A Stanleytown, New Amsterdam man was yesterday remanded to prison after close to 60 pounds of marijuana were discovered in his East Bank Berbice apartment on Wednesday.

Dean Grenville, 27, of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Albion Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

It is alleged that Grenville, on April 3rd, 2019, had 27.2 kilogrammes (59.9 pounds) of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking…..

Manganese miner who succumbed at Matthews Ridge hospital died from pneumonia

