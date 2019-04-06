Student caught on video assaulting schoolmates suspended from NA Technical Institute

The New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) has suspended the student caught on video assaulting three of his schoolmates late last month, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

The student has claimed that he was bullied, the ministry said in a statement.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the student standing with a belt in hand dealing three students, who were seated, lashes to the head and about the upper body. The student with the belt could also be seen using his hands to hit his schoolmates.

Additionally, the attacker was heard asking the trio why they were troubling him about his food, as he was cheered on by other students, who were recording the incident…..