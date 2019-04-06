Youth charged with murdering Albouystown teen drops pants in court

A youth with apparent mental health issues was yesterday charged in a city court with murdering Albouystown teen Christopher Mansfield, who was gunned down on Sunday as he was making his way to a football field at West La Penitence.

Shamar Harvey, 21, of Albouystown, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read him a charge which alleged that on March 31st, at Albouystown, he murdered Mansfield.

Harvey was not required to plead to the capital offence.

Prior to the charge being read, the accused was distraught and kept shouting, “I ain kill nobody” through fits of tears…..