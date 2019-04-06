Youth gets 10 years for strangling Plaisance woman

Throwing himself at the mercy of the court and accepting responsibility for killing Plaisance resident Jennifer Ann Mendonca, 23-year-old John Hetsberger was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in prison by Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

Hetsberger denied the murder charge on which he was initially indicted but pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, accepting that he unlawfully killed the 57-year-old woman at her Plaisance home on August 8th, 2014.

The prosecution’s case, which the young man did not dispute, was that he had gone to the woman’s home and strangled her.

Stating that he was sorry for what he had done, Hetsberger begged the judge to be given a “second chance,” while explaining that he had lost his cool…..