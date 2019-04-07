Accused in Albouystown businesswoman’s murder succumbs after beating by fellow inmates

Hours after he and his co-accused were remanded to prison for the 2014 murder of Albouystown businesswoman Sumintra Dinool, Shaheed Ally was on Tuesday fatally beaten by fellow inmates while in custody at the Lusignan Prison.

Sunday Stabroek understands that the fatal beating took place around 10.58 pm in Holding Bay 1 of the Lusignan Prison.

Ally, 30, a resident of Albouystown, sustained a fractured skull. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was admitted in the male surgical ward. He succumbed to his injuries around 8.50 pm on Friday. While details surrounding the incident remain unclear, a prison official informed Sunday Stabroek that investigation revealed that Ally was allegedly attacked and beaten by fellow inmates, hours after he was transported to the prison…..