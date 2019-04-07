Ali banking on experience to win polls, deliver 50,000-jobs promise

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) presidential candidate Irfaan Ali is betting on the track records of both his party and himself to win the next general elections and deliver campaign promises that he maintains are “not unrealistic.”

Ali, who has been dogged by questions about his academic qualifications since the announcement of his candidacy to lead the opposition, has been campaigning around Guyana and has pledged that he will tackle unemployment, especially among the youth, promising some 50,000 jobs should he be elected.

“This is a commitment to our people. We have done the analysis and firmly believe we can deliver on the commitment to creating a minimum 50,000 jobs. The PPP/C has a track record of taking its manifesto commitments seriously,” he said in response to questions from Sunday Stabroek…..