Citizens Bank launches ‘Borrow Smart Buy Smart’ vehicle loan promotion

Citizens Bank yesterday launched its ‘Borrow Smart Buy Smart’ promotion to enable customers to purchase a vehicle with the bank’s help.

The event was held at the Citizens Bank car park on Camp Street and South Road, where vehicles from various auto dealers were on display to the public. The event was an effort to link persons interested in buying a vehicle with auto dealerships.

Some of the auto dealers that were present at the event were Beharry Automotive Limited, Jailing, Yokohama Trading and Trans Pacific Motor Sales and Auto Sales Incorporated. Representatives of the Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company were also present…..