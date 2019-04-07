Guyana News

City’s water supply disrupted after major transmission main breakage

By Staff Writer
Guyana Water Incorporated technicians finalising the replacement of a transmission main in front of the Bank of Guyana, located on Church Street and the Avenue of the Republic, after a breakage resulted in the disruption of Georgetown’s water supply. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) yesterday blamed a “major breakage” of a transmission main, located between the Bank of Guyana and the National Library, for the disruption of the water supply to Georgetown’s residents for several hours. In a brief statement yesterday afternoon, GWI announced that the transmission main had been replaced and the supply of water to city residents had been restored. Earlier, GWI advised that technicians were working to replace the broken main and restore water to residents within the swiftest possible time. “The break is due to an aged infrastructure network which has weakened over the years,” it explained.

Major breakage: GWI technicians inspecting the damaged main (GWI photo)

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Exxon conducting environmental baseline survey of Kaieteur Block

Dubai-based shipping and logistics firm opens Guyana branch to service oil and gas sector

New health centre commissioned at Plegt Anker, Corentyne

Comments

Trending