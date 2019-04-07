City’s water supply disrupted after major transmission main breakage

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) yesterday blamed a “major breakage” of a transmission main, located between the Bank of Guyana and the National Library, for the disruption of the water supply to Georgetown’s residents for several hours. In a brief statement yesterday afternoon, GWI announced that the transmission main had been replaced and the supply of water to city residents had been restored. Earlier, GWI advised that technicians were working to replace the broken main and restore water to residents within the swiftest possible time. “The break is due to an aged infrastructure network which has weakened over the years,” it explained.
