Cops probing allegedbrutalisation of teens at Charity station

The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is currently investigating claims that ranks at the Charity Police Station recently inflicted brutal beatings on four teenagers, Commander of ‘G’ Division Khali Pareshram said last evening.

Pareshram, when contacted by Sunday Stabroek for comment on the allegations, informed that reports were made to the police and that OPR is currently dealing with the matter.

The teenagers, whose ages range from 13 to 15, claim that they were brutalised on separate occasions at the Charity Police Station. Aside from being beaten, it is being claimed that one of the boys was choked with an electrical cord. They have given no indication that they had committed any wrong doing which would have led to them being taken into police custody and transported to the police station.

There are also reports that one of the teens has lost his hearing as a result of the alleged beating.