Cops probing death of Essequibo labourer

Police are now looking into the death of Gowkarran Narine, an Essequibo labourer who was found dead on Friday afternoon, hours after allegedly injuring himself while chopping wood for cooking.

Reports reaching Sunday Stabroek revealed that around 1 pm on Friday, Narine, called “Paulie,” of Lot 41 Reliance, Essequibo Coast, told his common-law wife, 27-year-old Shavon Joseph, that he was going to cut wood for her to cook with.

While cooking, Joseph told the police she heard a strange sound coming from the direction where Narine was working and upon turning to investigate she saw him lying on the ground with a piece of wood stuck in his neck…..