Duncan to appeal dismissal from Chronicle Board

Former General Manager of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) Sherod Duncan will be appealing his recent dismissal.

Duncan’s lawyer, James Bond, told Sunday Stabroek that the appeal will be filed with the Office of the Prime Minister tomorrow. He noted that there are at least three grounds for appeal, chief among them being that, “there was no formal vote” by the seven-member GNNL Board to have Duncan dismissed.

“We are appealing. The Auditor General’s report never envisaged dismissal of anyone. The breaches identified were minor and all but two of the matters were financial. These fell under the finance officer not Mr. Duncan,” Bond explained, while noting that while a number of issues were flagged, few were directly under the purview of Duncan.

At least two members of the seven-member Board agree with Bond’s position that a vote was never done.

Directors Juretha Fernandes and Beverly Alert indicated to Sunday Stabroek that at no point during Tuesday’s meeting was a motion for a vote put before the Board…..