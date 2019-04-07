Guyana News

E’quibo farmhand fatally stabbed by co-worker during drinking spree

By Staff Writer

A farmhand was yesterday stabbed to death by his co-worker at a location near the mouth of the Pomeroon River, during a drinking spree.

The deceased has been identified as Michael Chu, called ‘Chu Man,’ 48, of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

Commander of ‘G’ Division, Khali Pareshram, informed Sunday Stabroek last evening that the 28-year-old suspect, who hails from Grant Melville, Lower Pomeroon, is in police custody…..

