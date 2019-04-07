Exxon conducting environmental baseline survey of Kaieteur Block

Even as drilling exploration continues at its Yellowtail-1 site in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, ExxonMobil is undertaking an environmental baseline survey of the nearby Kaieteur Block.

“This survey is completed to get a sense of current environmental conditions prior to planning for future drilling,” ExxonMobil Guyana’s Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs, Deedra Moe explained.

Ratio Petroleum, one of Exxon’s partners in the Kaieteur Block, says on its website that in 2017, a 3D seismic survey was conducted covering an area of 5,750 km² in the block. The entire block is some 13,535 km². “The processing work on the seismic data has been completed and the data is currently being interpreted. The interpretation phase is expected to be completed during the first half of 2019,” the company adds…..