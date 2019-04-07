Medical Council to discuss GPH chemotherapy deaths this week

The Medical Council of Guyana is set to deliberate on the findings of investigations into the deaths of three children who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after they received chemotherapy treatment earlier this year.

Chairman of the Medical Council Dr Navindranauth Rambaran told this newspaper on Friday that during the course of the past week, they were furnished with a report from the GPH and will be discussing the findings at the council’s statutory meeting scheduled for this week.

Rambaran explained that given the gravity and circumstances of the issue, discussions will be given prominence at the upcoming council’s meeting.

The Medical Council had taken the initiative to carry out an investigation despite no direct complaint being made. Rambaran had said it was because of the “gravity and circumstances” of the case…..