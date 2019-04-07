New health centre commissioned at Plegt Anker, Corentyne

The Ministry of Public Health last Wednesday commissioned the Plegt Anker Health Centre, located in East Berbice, Corentyne, and it is expected to reduce the need for residents to travel miles to the New Amsterdam Hospital to access basic healthcare.

Constructed at a cost of $14 million with assistance from Food For the Poor, which fully equipped the centre, the institution will serve approximately 800 people across 12 villages, especially those residing in Plegt Anker, Highbury, Mara, Schepmoed and Light Town.

A report from the Department of Public Information (DPI), said that the centre, which is staffed with a doctor, community health worker, a nursing assistant and an attendant, will focus mainly on the delivery of preventative health care services, as well as maternal and child health services…..