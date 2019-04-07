Political impasse partly due to failure to advance constitutional reform – David Hinds

The disagreements over what constitutes a majority for a no-confidence vote (NCV) and the indecisiveness over the implementation of the provision barring dual citizens from serving as Members of Parliament (MPs) are evidence of the urgent need for another round of constitutional reform, according to political analyst and executive member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) David Hinds.

Hinds, during a recent interview with Sunday Stabroek, stressed that the failure on the part of APNU+AFC coalition, in which the WPA is partner, to deliver on its campaign promise of constitutional reform has resulted in Guyana now having to depend on the courts to resolve the current political deadlock.

“Yes, I think the current impasse is partly the result of the failure to push forward with constitutional reform,” he said when asked.

In its manifesto for the 2015 general elections, the APNU+AFC coalition had said that within three months of taking office it would appoint a Commission to amend the Constitution with the full participation of the people and that, among other things, it would reduce the powers of the president. This, however, did not happen…..