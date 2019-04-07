Many on waiting list for sole autism school

What over seven years ago started out as an act of faith, is today a school that caters for the needs of 15 children diagnosed with moderate to severe autism and if the organisers have their way the school doors would be open to more children as there is a long waiting list.

The Step by Step Foundation describes itself as a foundation and school for children with autism and according to its chairperson Suraiya Ismail, the school has come a far way and now sees the involvement of the Ministry of Education.

Hearing a child talk for the first time, or just the simple assistance to parents who were unable to work because they had nowhere to leave their children but now can do so because of the school are just some of pluses of the foundation.

April is designated the month of autism awareness worldwide and Ismail said there is much more to be done for children with autism in Guyana, but over the years small steps have been taken. Admitting that the school is “relatively small,” Ismail said, however, that it is a model school and one of the main successes is the foundation’s collaboration with the ministry…..