Still no trace of US woman missing from Essequibo home

The search continues for 79-year-old Joyce Davis, the United States (US) citizen who vanished from her Almanac Creek, Essequibo River home about a month ago, Divisional Commander Kevin Adonis yesterday said.

Contacted for an update on the matter, Adonis yesterday told this newspaper that the police have engaged in daily searches for Davis since her disappearance.

To date, Adonis said, there has been no trace of Davis.

Davis, who took up residence in Region Seven about two decades ago, was reported missing last month by residents of the area…..