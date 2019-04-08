Bail for salesman accused of stealing chain at Industrial Site

Bail was granted to a 21-year-old salesman on Friday, after he was accused of stealing a gold chain from a woman.

Dwayne Samuels denied the charge, which was read by Magistrate Leron Daly at a city court. The charge alleged that on April 2nd, at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt, Samuels stole a gold chain valued $30,000, from the person of Amanda Dookram.

With no objections by Prosecutor Sanj Singh, Samuels was granted bail in the sum of $30,000, with the condition that he reports to the East La Penitence Police Station every Monday until the completion of trial.