Guyana News

Bail for salesman accused of stealing chain at Industrial Site

By Staff Writer

Bail was granted to a 21-year-old salesman on Friday, after he was accused of stealing a gold chain from a woman.

Dwayne Samuels denied the charge, which was read by Magistrate Leron Daly at a city court. The charge alleged that on April 2nd, at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt, Samuels stole a gold chain valued $30,000, from the person of Amanda Dookram.

With no objections by Prosecutor Sanj Singh, Samuels was granted bail in the sum of $30,000, with the condition that he reports to the East La Penitence Police Station every Monday until the completion of trial.

 

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

CARICOM Competition Commission for close scrutiny of Scotiabank deal here

Guyana seeking IsDB $$ for three mini-hydropower systems

Bartica businesswoman shot by husband during quarrel

Comments

Trending