Bail for woman charged with collecting money for murder victim’s family

A Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice woman was on Friday placed on $300,000 bail, after being charged for falsely collecting money on behalf of murdered Williamsburg woman, Omwattie Gill.

The woman, Toomeshwarie Sukoo, also known as ‘Priya’, 31, of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje Berbice, was apprehended during a sting operation.

Sukoo appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh, where she was read an indictable charge which stated that on Thursday, April 4, she obtained money, that is to say, $13,000, under false pretence.

The woman’s attorney, Surihya Sabsook, requested bail on her behalf, based on the fact that she has two underage children who she takes care of while her husband is at work.

Although Police Prosecutor Matheson, requested for bail to be refused based on the nature of the offence, Magistrate Singh granted bail in the sum of $300,000.

According to the police, Sukoo was arrested in Rose Hall Town, Corentyne on Thursday, after she pretended to be Gill’s mother to obtain money. Gill was brutally murdered last week by her husband.

After Gill’s relatives received information that Sukoo was collecting money on Gill’s behalf, they immediately filed a police report at the Rose Hall Police Station.

A sting operation was then set up and a relative of Gill’s, who posed as a donor, handed over $13,000 to Sukoo. The woman was then immediately arrested.