Bartica businesswoman shot by husband during quarrel

By Staff Writer
Injured Ava Abrams

A Bartica businesswoman was yesterday morning shot by her reputed husband – who is a licensed firearm holder, and police have taken him into custody.

The injured woman, Ava Abrams, 49, of Lot 77 Third Avenue, Bartica, was admitted to the Bartica Hospital where she underwent surgery to remove the bullet. She remains hospitalised.

Police yesterday said that Abrams was attacked at around 2 am, moments after she closed her business located on the Bartica riverfront boardwalk. Investigations revealed that the woman was in her car preparing to leave when she was confronted by her reputed husband. The man, police said, lives in Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice…..

