Cops question miners as part of Charrandass Persaud probe

A number of miners have been questioned by the police as part of the ongoing investigation of former government Member of Parliament (MP) Charrandass Persaud for allegedly accepting a bribe and moving gold out of the country.

This disclosure was made this morning by Commissioner of Police Leslie James, who was speaking to reporters following an event held at the Guyana Police Force’s Officers’ Training Centre on Camp Road and Young Street.

“…I can say to you, a number of gold miners were interviewed and we have statements too,” James said.

He, however, refused to state whether any politicians or MPs were among those questioned. “I would make no further comment on that,” James noted.

Early last month, businessman Peter Ramsaroop was questioned by the police in relation to events leading up to the departure of former parliamentarian Persaud from Guyana.

Ramsaroop had dubbed the investigation “political,” based on the questions he was asked.

Since Persaud voted in favour of the opposition-sponsored motion against the government, he has come under attack from APNU+AFC MPs, officials of the administration and others.

The motion was debated on December 21st and declared passed by 33 votes to 32 after Persaud voted with the opposition.

Persaud, who said he voted according to his conscience, has denied accepting a bribe for his vote.

He left for Canada on the day after the vote.

James previously said that Persaud is the subject of an investigation stemming from a report of bribery and possible plans to move gold out of the country. “It’s a report of alleged bribery and perhaps some movement of gold from the state of Guyana,” he told a press conference in January.

He had also made the point of assuring that the police were conducting “an impartial investigation,” while noting that Persaud was innocent until proven guilty.

“What we have are statements which embodied certain things that I would not disclose for obvious reasons. We cannot say about monies, we can’t say about this, we can’t say about that… the person we are investigating, he is innocent until proven guilty and I would not be prejudicial with this investigation. This is an impartial investigation we have undertaken,” he explained, before adding that at the conclusion of the investigation, the police will seek legal advice on the way forward.

James yesterday also denied that the investigation was prompted based on political instructions given to him. “…The ministry has not given me any instruction. Something was brought to my attention by the minister and based on that an investigation ensued. Not instructions. I don’t receive instructions, political instructions, I must make that very clear. I do not receive or I will not yield to any political instructions,” James declared.

At a press conference held in March, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan had said that the police were seeking advice from an overseas expert for their investigation of Persaud.

“Well, the police have asked an expert on matters dealing with these issues to give some advice on all the statements so far taken and whether these can be tantamount to any violations of any sort,” Ramjattan had said.

He had added that the consultation will not only focus on Persaud but also aims at determining what Ramsaroop was doing on the airside of the Eugene F Correia Airport at the time of Persaud’s departure from the country on December 22nd, 2018.

James yesterday also reiterated that he would not be prejudicial in dealing with any matter, including the Persaud investigation. “….As I said before I would not be prejudicial with any matter and this one also is being inclusive,” he said before adding, “Again, I will say [what] I have said before: Because of the type of matter we are dealing with, I would not go into further details but I will say at this present point that we have engaged some international persons. We are continuing with this investigation,” James said.

James said that to date he has not spoken to Persaud. He said this will only be done once the need arises. “I have not personally spoken to him but as I said once that becomes necessary, I will do so,” James said.