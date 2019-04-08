Guyana News

Corentyne family homeless after fire destroys No. 57 home

By Staff Writer
The house on fire

A fire of unknown origin yesterday morning destroyed a two-storey wooden house at Number 57 Village, Corentyne, leaving a family of four homeless.

Marcia Courtman, 33, of Lot 29 Section B, Number 57 Village, explained that the fire is suspected to have started in the upper flat of the house sometime after 11 am.

Courtman, a mother of two, related that she and her six-year-old daughter were downstairs when they saw smoke emanating from the upper flat of the house. “We been sitting downstairs, and we see smoke at the back a de house and when we watch the smoke coming from upstairs in the house and a just hold me daughter hand and start run out,” Courtman said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

CARICOM Competition Commission for close scrutiny of Scotiabank deal here

Guyana seeking IsDB $$ for three mini-hydropower systems

Bartica businesswoman shot by husband during quarrel

Comments

Trending