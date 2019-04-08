Corentyne family homeless after fire destroys No. 57 home

A fire of unknown origin yesterday morning destroyed a two-storey wooden house at Number 57 Village, Corentyne, leaving a family of four homeless.

Marcia Courtman, 33, of Lot 29 Section B, Number 57 Village, explained that the fire is suspected to have started in the upper flat of the house sometime after 11 am.

Courtman, a mother of two, related that she and her six-year-old daughter were downstairs when they saw smoke emanating from the upper flat of the house. “We been sitting downstairs, and we see smoke at the back a de house and when we watch the smoke coming from upstairs in the house and a just hold me daughter hand and start run out,” Courtman said…..