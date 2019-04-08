Drug convict escapes from Lusignan prison

Two days after being sentenced to four years imprisonment, prisoner John Lambert, during the wee hours of yesterday morning, escaped from the Lusignan Holding Bay.

Police and prison authorities have since issued a wanted bulletin for Lambert, 24, of Lot 158 North Haslington, East Coast Demerara. He was jailed for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

A statement from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) yesterday said that at approximately 3:39 am, Lambert escaped from the Lusignan Holding Bay #3 after he scaled the south-eastern fence…..