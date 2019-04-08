GWI facilitates new well at Karasabai

As it continues efforts to improve access to potable water in the hinterland, the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) has facilitated the drilling of a new well at Karasabai, Region Nine to improve water supply in the village.

Senior GWI officials, including Managing Director Dr Richard Van West-Charles visited the community on Friday to assess the progress of works to date, the utility said in a statement yesterday. GWI had previously carried out a resistivity logging exercise in the community. The GWI team met with Karasabai Toshao Shawn Kartright, Deputy Toshao Andrew Albert, District Development Officer Marlon Adams and Headmistress (ag) of Karasabai Primary/ Secondary School Michelle George.

The statement said that the community relied on a water supply system that was constructed through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and an existing system. However, this proved unreliable as the system that was constructed through BNTF was flawed in its design and could not satisfy the needs of the community, GWI asserted…..