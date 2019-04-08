‘Integrity on the line’

PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali should urgently address concerns about the authenticity of his academic qualifications since his integrity is on the line, Working People’s Alliance (WPA) executive Dr David Hinds says.

The political analyst and Professor of Politics at Arizona State University explained that he does not believe that academic qualifications should be a criterion for running for office, but that the public should know about the honesty and integrity of those lobbying for their support

“He should address and settle this matter once and for all. He is running for the highest office of the land and could become the next president. It is therefore incumbent upon him to remove any doubts about his integrity,” Hinds yesterday said…..