Landlord accused of stealing hair, other items, gets self-bail

A businesswoman accused of stealing a quantity of Brazilian hair, among other articles, was on Friday released on her own recognizance, after she told the court that the charge brought against her was a result of her evicting her tenant, who is the virtual complainant in the matter.

The charge against Oshanna King alleged that on March 16th, at North Road, Lacytown, George-town, she stole 20 bundles of Brazilian hair, valued $300,000, a number of hats, valued $3,000 and $36,000 in cash, from Alana Lewis.

King pleaded not guilty to the charge and subsequently told the court that she is the landlady of the house in which Lewis was residing. She further related that upon informing Lewis that she was ending the tenancy, Lewis claimed that a number of articles were missing from her apartment.

Magistrate Leron Daly placed the woman on her own recognizance and told her to return to court on April 12th, 2019.