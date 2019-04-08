Murder accused who was fatally beaten in Lusignan prison was victim of ‘hit’, relatives say

The family of Shaheed Alli, the remanded prisoner who was fatally beaten by fellow inmates while in custody at the Lusignan Prison, believes a ‘hit’ was placed on him and they are calling on prison authorities and the police to conduct a thorough probe.

Shaheed, 30, a labourer of 61 West Half Barr Street, Albouystown, succumbed on Friday to injuries from the fatal beating, which took place at around 10:58 pm in Holding Bay 1 of the Lusignan Prison last Tuesday. He was attacked hours after being booked into the prison. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was admitted to the male surgical ward.

At his home yesterday, Shaheed’s father Roy Alli related that the family remains clueless as to what transpired on the night his son was placed in the prison. The man explained that relatives only learnt something was amiss when he visited his son at the prison on Wednesday…..