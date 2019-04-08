Secondary School Health Clubs Programme being reintroduced

Having determined that social and health issues which affect teens have a bearing on their academic performance, the Ministry of Public Health has moved to reintroduce the Secondary School Health Clubs Programme.

It was explained that Secondary School Health Clubs are forums designed to allow adolescents to engage in a series of activities aimed at improving their health and wellness and the environment.

“The health club is required to gear discussions and activities around topics and issues that affect students as they transition from childhood to adulthood,” the Department of Public Information (DPI) stated, noting that these include adolescent pregnancies, drug abuse, trading illicit drugs in schools, domestic violence, sexual abuse, hygiene and relationships…..