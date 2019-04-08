Visuanath and Arthur are Rotary’s newest Spelling Bee Champs

The Rotary and Rotaract Clubs of Stabroek (RCOS) recently hosted their 10th Annual Spelling Bee competition at the Bagotville Library and the top spellers were awarded.

The RCOS in its press release stated that in the 10 – 13-year age group, Patash Visuanath of Grade 6, Kawall Primary School, emerged as the winner over 2nd place Anthon Peters of Grade 6, Genesis Primary with Marissa Doobay of Grade 5, also a student Kawall Primary School, taking 3rd place.

The 7 – 9-year age group champion Zuriel Arthur of Grade 2, Genesis Primary School, outlasted 2nd place Rebekah Joseph and 3rd place Rachel Joseph both of Grade 4, Vive-La-Force Primary School…..