Charity cops implicated in brutalisation of teens remain on duty

Commissioner of Police Leslie James yesterday said the ranks implicated in the alleged brutalisation of four teenage boys at the Charity Police Station last week are still on duty while an internal investigation is underway.

James, who said he directed an investigation to be launched after receiving a report about the allegations, added that a decision will be taken on the ranks once it becomes necessary.

“…They are still on the job… at some point some action will be taken, but they are still on the job. They are still currently where they were. They have not been removed but a decision will be taken once that is necessary,” he told reporters yesterday following an event held at the Officers’ Training Centre in Georgetown…..